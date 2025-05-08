Abinader and U.S. Secretary discuss Haitian crisis

Washington, D.C.- During his visit to Washington, D.C., President Luis Abinader met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the ongoing crisis in Haiti and other matters of mutual concern. President Abinader underscored the urgent need for increased international support to stabilize Haiti and prevent further security deterioration.

Secretary Rubio echoed this call, stressing the importance of a united global response to the Haitian crisis. The meeting highlighted both nations’ shared commitment to regional stability and bilateral cooperation.

The visit coincided with President Abinader receiving the Hispanic Leadership Institute of Congress award for his leadership.