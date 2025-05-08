AILA operations unaffected by landing system issues

Santo Domingo.- Amid rumors of flight cancellations at Las Américas International Airport (AILA), the director general of the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC), Igor Rodríguez Durán, confirmed that the airport is functioning normally. He clarified that while the airport’s Instrument Landing System (ILS) has had technical issues, operations remain unaffected.

Rodríguez Durán emphasized that air traffic continues safely thanks to alternative navigation systems such as radar, GPS, and other ground-based technologies. He noted that weather remains the only variable impacting flights and that established protocols guide pilots accordingly.

To address the ILS issue, IDAC has included the purchase of a modern replacement system in its 2025 procurement plan. Additionally, a new Mode C radar will be operational within 90 days, enhancing both AILA’s airspace coverage and integration with other radar systems. The director also announced that a Doppler Meteorological Radar will be delivered to Puerto Plata within two weeks, linking with the Punta Cana radar to further strengthen national air navigation safety.