Cementos Cibao quickly contained fire at Santiago plant

Santiago de los Caballeros.- Cementos Cibao reported that a fire broke out on the night of May 7 in a specific area of its Santiago plant during scheduled welding work. The incident was swiftly brought under control thanks to the rapid response of the company’s security team and the Puñal Municipal Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, and plant operations were not disrupted. The company emphasized that this was an isolated event and confirmed that both production and customer service remain fully operational.

Cementos Cibao expressed its gratitude to Mayor Dr. Enrique Romero and local firefighters for their swift, professional handling of the situation. Emergency protocols were activated immediately and functioned as intended, ensuring the safety of personnel and facilities.

An internal investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, and corrective measures will follow. The company has notified relevant authorities and pledged to maintain open communication with the community, employees, and partners, reaffirming its commitment to safety, quality, and social responsibility.