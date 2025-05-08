Dominican Republic and Berklee College of Music sign cooperation agreement

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Culture (MINC) and Berklee College of Music have signed a landmark cooperation agreement aimed at transforming music education in the country. The partnership will introduce Berklee’s acclaimed teaching methodology into Dominican institutions, including both in-person and virtual sessions with international artists and educators.

Key features of the agreement include the “Berklee in Santo Domingo” annual program, creation of affordable academic pathways to Berklee and the National Conservatory of Music (CNM), transfer of academic credits, and expanded access to Berklee Online. Dominican students will also benefit from master classes, teacher training, and opportunities for international exposure.

Running through November 2026—with credit transfer agreements valid until 2027—this alliance establishes joint oversight committees and promotes curricular alignment, reinforcing the Ministry’s commitment to nurturing local talent and providing access to world-class music education.