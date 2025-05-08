Dominican Republic updates 2025 Hurricane Contingency Plan

Santo Domingo.– The Dominican Republic has updated its National Contingency Plan for the 2025 hurricane season in collaboration with the Emergency Operations Center (COE), various state agencies, and support from the U.S. Southern Command via Task Force Bravo and the U.S. Embassy’s Security Cooperation Office.

The update is part of the “Jaguar Sentinel” exercise, a multi-agency training initiative designed to assess and synchronize emergency response plans for extreme weather events like hurricanes and tropical storms.

COE officials, alongside representatives from the Armed Forces, Civil Protection, Public Health, and other key sectors, emphasized the need to strengthen coordination across institutions and enhance national readiness for natural disasters.