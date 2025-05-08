Kenyan Foreign Minister to visit Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) announced that Musalia Mudavadi, First Cabinet Secretary and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kenya, will make an official visit to the Dominican Republic from May 11 to 13.

His agenda begins Monday, May 12, with a meeting at MIREX hosted by Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, where they will lead a political consultation to discuss key bilateral matters. The visit is seen as a significant step in diplomatic relations, especially given Kenya’s leadership role in the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti.

Mudavadi will also meet with Senate President Ricardo de los Santos, as well as the Ministers of Defense, Health, and Industry and Commerce. Before concluding his visit, he will be received by President Luis Abinader at the National Palace.