Pope Leo XIV previously honored in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, was honored in 2011 by the Augustinian College of La Vega, Dominican Republic, where he received the institution’s highest distinction—the Order of Saint Augustine. At the time, he served as Prior General of the worldwide Order of Saint Augustine, according to a report by N Digital.

During his visit, Prevost met with students and teachers, accompanied by then-Deputy Ramón Rogelio Genao, now a senator for La Vega.

From the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Leo XIV addressed the world in his first public message, delivered in Spanish. He offered a special greeting to the Diocese of Chiclayo in Peru, where he previously served as bishop, reaffirming his deep connection to Latin America.