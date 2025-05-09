Court authorizes hearing against TransUnion over free credit report access

Santo Domingo.- The Fourth Chamber of the Civil and Commercial Court of the National District has authorized Procredito Dominicana MJSR, SRL to summon TransUnion SA to a habeas data hearing scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 at 2:00 p.m. The case seeks the free delivery of thousands of credit reports, as guaranteed by Dominican law.

Marvin Joel Soriano Robles, attorney and president of Procredito Dominicana, argues that TransUnion is violating Article 11 of Law 172-13, which allows individuals to receive up to four free credit reports per year within five days of request. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of thousands of citizens, demands compliance with these legal rights.

Soriano reaffirmed his confidence in the Civil and Commercial Court, which in past rulings has supported immediate access to credit data. He also noted that appeals in habeas data cases are handled by the Constitutional Court, which serves as the second-level authority for such matters.