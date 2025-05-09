Dominican Republic and DP World plan US$760M trade zone and port expansion

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Dominican government and DP World Dominicana, outlining the company’s intent to invest approximately US$760 million in expanding its operations. The investment will focus on growing the DP World Economic Zones Dominicana free trade park and increasing capacity at the Caucedo port terminal.

The plan includes US$380 million for a 225-hectare expansion of the free trade zone, plus 50 additional hectares of waterfront land. Another US$380 million is earmarked for upgrading the Caucedo terminal, aiming to boost cargo handling capacity to around 3.1 million TEUs. This expansion will also introduce state-of-the-art security and monitoring systems to enhance trade safety.

The agreement is part of a broader effort to attract foreign investment, improve competitiveness, and strengthen the Dominican Republic’s role as a key logistics hub in the Americas. DP World Dominicana CEO Manuel Martínez emphasized the country’s stable political and financial environment, strategic location, and economic potential as factors driving the company’s long-term commitment. He highlighted the creation of a unique logistics ecosystem—combining industrial zones, manufacturing, and port services in one integrated complex—as a model for future global trade infrastructure.