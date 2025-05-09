Immigration to end cash payments for services starting June

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Immigration (DGM) announced that, effective June 1, 2025, it will no longer accept cash payments for any of its services or procedures. All transactions must be conducted via credit or debit cards, bank deposits, or through the institution’s official website.

The DGM emphasized that this change aligns with the provisions of Immigration Law No. 285-04 and aims to improve efficiency, security, and speed in service delivery without affecting user experience. Official service fees and penalties will remain unchanged.

Vice Admiral Luis Rafael Lee Ballester, Director General of Immigration, explained that the measure is part of broader efforts to ensure strict oversight of public funds and reflects President Luis Abinader’s commitment to transparency, integrity, and anti-corruption in public administration.