President Abinader congratulates Pope Leo XIV on his election

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader extended his congratulations to His Holiness Leo XIV on his election as the new leader of the Catholic Church, expressing optimism about the Pope’s role in promoting global peace and unity.

Through a message on his official WhatsApp channel, Abinader conveyed the sentiments of the Dominican people, highlighting the importance of the occasion for the global Catholic community.

“We joyfully and hopefully welcome the election of His Holiness Leo XIV,” the president stated, offering prayers for the Pope’s pastoral mission and his efforts to foster global harmony and solidarity.