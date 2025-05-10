Government begins another phase of aid for families affected by Jet Set case

The government announced yesterday that it had begun the second phase of the social and family intervention protocol to assist families affected by the tragedy that occurred after the roof of the Jet Set nightclub collapsed on April 8.

Damelia Zapata, deputy director of Social Projects and Community Affairs at Supérate, reported that 37 households had been registered to receive RD$30,000 monthly from the Emergency Bonus.

In the second phase of the protocol, a commission made up of the Ministry of Public Health, the Cabinet for Children and Adolescents (GANA), the Supérate program, the National Council for Children and Adolescents (Conani), and the Single System of Beneficiaries (SIUBEN) is working.

It reported that it has contacted 200 cases of deceased persons, and 169 families are receiving assistance, of which 125 require financial support and psychological counseling.

They also identified 122 children and adolescents who lost their parents in the tragedy and have identified households composed of older adults and minors with disabilities who depended on deceased relatives for both care and financial support.

“As part of the progress made in this phase, an emotional support program has been launched by 25 psychologists from the Ministry of Public Health and the National Health Service (SNS),” he reported. He said they would protect those affected by the Jet Set crash.