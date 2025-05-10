Will the Sahara dust season affect the Dominican Republic?

May and September mark the beginning and end of the Sahara dust season in the Dominican Republic, with clouds of particles traveling from the central Atlantic to the Caribbean Sea.

However, meteorological analyst Jean Suriel reported that the current cloud of African dust will not impact Dominican territory, as it will dissipate in the Lesser Antilles and the marine region. Even so, he warned that a new Saharan cloud could approach the Caribbean by the end of next week.

Suriel explained that this phenomenon originates in the Sahara Desert—the largest on the planet, with 9.2 million square kilometers—due to large sandstorms. Trade winds carry these particles toward the Atlantic, generating a dense cloud that advances over the region.

The expert added that the highest concentration of Saharan dust occurs between June, July, and August, when the most intense clouds are recorded, causing an increase in allergic reactions in the country.