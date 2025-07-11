Abinader to meet Hipólito Mejía as part of national dialogue on Haitian crisis
Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will meet with former President Hipólito Mejía this Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Mejía’s residence, continuing a series of consultations with national leaders aimed at addressing the crisis in Haiti and its repercussions on the Dominican Republic. This meeting is part of an ongoing dialogue to forge a unified national position on the issue.
This meeting follows similar encounters with other former presidents. On June 26, Abinader met with Danilo Medina at the PLD headquarters, and on July 3, with Leonel Fernández at FUNGLODE.
Dude, WTF. There are Dominican children who currently cannot enroll in public schools across the country and are being left out because illegal Haitian children are taking their spots and overpopulating our schools! When are you going to put on your big boy pants and tackle this f***king immigration problem??? We are TIRED of these invasive leaches!!
I Agreed with your comment! Put DOMINICANS FIRTS…. Let’s worry about on getting our children’s into school, our citizens care before you guys worry about a problem that has been existing for over 200 years.