Abinader to meet Hipólito Mejía as part of national dialogue on Haitian crisis

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will meet with former President Hipólito Mejía this Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Mejía’s residence, continuing a series of consultations with national leaders aimed at addressing the crisis in Haiti and its repercussions on the Dominican Republic. This meeting is part of an ongoing dialogue to forge a unified national position on the issue.

This meeting follows similar encounters with other former presidents. On June 26, Abinader met with Danilo Medina at the PLD headquarters, and on July 3, with Leonel Fernández at FUNGLODE.