Dominican gamer MenaRD crowned Street Fighter champion at EVO Legends

Dominican professional gamer Saul Leonardo Mena, known as MenaRD or “El Toro,” earned a major victory on the international esports stage after defeating Japanese legend Daigo Umehara 10-6 in a First to 10 match of Street Fighter 6. The showdown took place during EVO Legends, a featured exhibition event within the Evolution Championship Series.

MenaRD showcased strong strategy and consistency throughout the match, securing a historic result that further strengthens his reputation as one of the top Street Fighter 6 players in the world. His win is particularly significant because he became the first competitor to defeat Daigo Umehara in the demanding First to 10 format, widely respected within the fighting game community.

Beyond the individual achievement, the victory highlights the Dominican Republic’s growing presence in global esports. MenaRD’s success places the country among the emerging forces in competitive gaming and demonstrates the potential for greater industry development, investment, and opportunities for aspiring players in the region.