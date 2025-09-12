Tourism Ministry announces El Conde Street restoration to begin in October

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado announced that bidding for the renovation of El Conde Street will begin in October, as part of the second phase of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) program aimed at revitalizing the historic and commercial character of Santo Domingo’s Colonial City.

Collado also revealed a new security plan for the area, developed in coordination with the Presidency and the 911 System. The plan includes installing additional surveillance cameras, strengthening security with support from the Dominican Navy, and reinforcing Digesett operations to improve traffic flow and parking management. Additionally, the Alcázar de Colón will be reopened in December after a RD$80 million investment from the Ministry of Tourism.

The minister made these statements during the thanksgiving mass marking the official dedication of the fully renovated San Miguel Arcángel Parish in the Colonial City. The restoration, carried out jointly by the Ministry of Tourism and the SID Group, included new air conditioning, two generators, and a complete overhaul of the temple. The church was formally handed over to the Catholic Church during the ceremony.