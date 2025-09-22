Dominican beaches overwhelmed by sargassum, citizens demand action

Santo Domingo.- The massive influx of sargassum along Dominican beaches has sparked outrage this weekend, with citizens and environmental groups calling for a more effective government response to protect tourism, fishing, and biodiversity. Social media images show Boca Chica and other coastal areas blanketed in algae, turning once-pristine waters brown and threatening local livelihoods.

Officials have promised coordinated action, but cleanup efforts remain limited, with insufficient sea barriers, inadequate crews, and sargassum harvesting plans that have yet to be implemented. The situation contrasts with other Caribbean nations that have adopted more aggressive measures, highlighting the Dominican Republic’s lack of a comprehensive strategy.

Environmentalists and tourism stakeholders warn that ongoing inaction could damage the international reputation of popular destinations like Punta Cana, Bayahibe, and Samaná. Citizens are calling for decisive leadership, coordinated policies, and political will to safeguard the country’s beaches, a vital economic and cultural resource, according to El Nuevo Diario.