Have you made plans yet? This is the weather forecast for the weekend

This weekend, temperatures will drop significantly across much of the Dominican Republic due to the arrival of cooler air from the Atlantic.

This was the observation of meteorological analyst Jean Suriel in his most recent weather report for the country.

“A high-pressure system will be passing through the northern Caribbean, pushing the Arctic air mass that has approached our region: from tonight and into early Saturday morning, thermometers will register a very cold environment in the mountainous area and in the Cibao,” he said.

Suriel also explained that this same phenomenon (high pressure) will control weather conditions and humidity in the Dominican territory; as a result, the chances of significant rainfall will decrease across much of the country on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

“Some moderate rains could appear this afternoon and evening due to the remnants of a trough: especially, cloudiness will be concentrated in the Central Mountain Range, northwest, north, northeast and some southeastern provinces,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday and Sunday, the weather will be mostly clear in the morning, partly cloudy at midday, with a chance of light showers in the afternoon towards the mountainous area; the atmosphere will become very cool nationwide between 6 PM and 9 AM.

“Next week, between Monday and Tuesday, we will also have the persistence of high pressure and little rainfall,” he concluded.