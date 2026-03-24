Confenagro endorses government’s food security plan

Santo Domingo.- The National Confederation of Agricultural Producers (Confenagro) described President Luis Abinader’s recent speech on global economic pressures as timely and positive, highlighting the need to strengthen domestic agricultural production.

The organization, led by Wilfredo Cabrera, expressed its willingness to collaborate with the government to ensure food security, stressing that the sector is prepared to help guarantee that no Dominican family goes hungry. It also welcomed the RD$1 billion fertilizer subsidy aimed at offsetting rising international costs and stabilizing local food prices.

Confenagro supported initiatives to promote organic fertilizers and reduce reliance on imports, noting that these measures should be part of a broader strategy to address rising production costs driven by fuel, transport, and agricultural inputs.

The group also urged authorities to consider expanding support to other key areas such as pesticides, herbicides, and machinery, while maintaining close monitoring of international prices and local costs to prevent disruptions in the food supply chain.

Finally, the organization emphasized the importance of prioritizing public procurement from local producers and reaffirmed its commitment to work with the government to sustain production, strengthen food security, and mitigate the impact of global economic challenges on Dominican families.