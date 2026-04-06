Abinader seeks national agreement to address global crisis

Santo Domingo.- Luis Abinader instructed key government ministries to begin consultations with productive, political, and social sectors in pursuit of a national agreement to confront the current global crisis. The initiative aims to present measures that will sustain economic growth and reduce the impact of international instability on Dominican households, particularly amid tensions linked to the Middle East.

The announcement followed a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, where authorities assessed the global outlook and defined response strategies. Among the measures, the president highlighted the reinforcement of surveillance along the border, coinciding with the arrival of the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force to support stability in neighboring Haiti. Abinader emphasized that national defense, public safety, and territorial integrity remain non-negotiable priorities, with the Armed Forces on high alert.

The president also praised the orderly conduct of citizens during Holy Week, noting the record number of trips nationwide and the coordinated efforts of the Emergency Operations Center and other rescue and security agencies. The high-level meeting at the Ministry of Defense included top military and police officials, who reviewed operational readiness and ongoing security measures.