COE reports 27 deaths during Holy Week 2026 operation

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center reported that the “Awareness for Life, Holy Week 2026” operation closed with 203 traffic accidents, 276 people affected, and 27 deaths nationwide, according to its final bulletin.

Of the fatalities, 22 were linked to traffic accidents and five to drowning incidents. Motorcycles were involved in the vast majority of crashes, accounting for 173 cases. Most accidents occurred in urban areas (112), while 91 were recorded on highways and roads. Among the deceased, 18 were motorcycle riders, while others died in run-over incidents and additional drowning cases.

Authorities highlighted a 15.63% reduction in deaths compared to 2025, attributing the decline to preventive measures and increased surveillance. The provinces with the highest number of incidents included Santo Domingo, Puerto Plata, San Pedro de Macorís, La Altagracia, San Cristóbal, and the National District.

The report also recorded 506 cases of alcohol poisoning, including 28 minors, and 207 cases of food poisoning. Emergency teams carried out 22 sea rescues, reunited 24 lost minors with their families, and provided more than 30,700 assistance services, including medical and roadside support.

More than 7.3 million people traveled across the country during the holiday period. The nationwide operation involved multiple institutions, including the armed forces, health and tourism authorities, and rescue agencies. The COE reiterated its call for responsible behavior, particularly the use of helmets and adherence to traffic regulations, to prevent future tragedies.