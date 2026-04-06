Holy Week 2026 sets record vehicular flow on Dominican highways

Santo Domingo.- Holy Week 2026 marked a historic surge in traffic across toll roads managed by the RD Vial Trust, with 891,601 vehicles recorded between April 1 and April 3. This represents a 32.8% increase compared to the same period in 2025, confirming a sustained growth trend in mobility across the country’s main road network.

The highest traffic volumes were registered in the first 48 hours. On Wednesday, 357,862 vehicles were counted, followed by a peak of 366,871 on Thursday, bringing the total to 724,733 vehicles—already surpassing previous years’ records. On Good Friday, tolls were waived, adding another 166,868 vehicles and pushing the total to its historic high.

According to RD Vial’s director, Hostos Rizik Lugo, the record flow occurred alongside enhanced operational capacity under the Operation Awareness for Life 2026, coordinated by the Emergency Operations Center. Authorities deployed more than 3,600 personnel, along with hundreds of patrol units, ambulances, tow trucks, and mobile workshops across 3,200 kilometers of highways.

The Paso Rápido system also played a key role, operating across all toll stations with 96% efficiency, helping reduce congestion despite the unprecedented traffic volume. Officials highlighted that the increase reflects not only seasonal demand but a structural rise in road usage and public confidence in the country’s highway infrastructure.