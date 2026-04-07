Mónika Infante to lead Manzanillo Gas & Power: a new chapter for Dominican energy infrastructure

Santo Domingo.- The appointment of Mónika Infante Henríquez as general manager of Manzanillo Gas & Power marks a strategic shift in the Dominican energy landscape. Rather than a routine administrative change, this selection brings a high-level executive known for her ability to navigate complex industrial environments. Her entry comes at a vital stage for the project, where the focus moves from planning to the rigorous demands of large-scale operational execution.

Infante’s arrival coincides with a pivotal expansion of the country’s energy matrix. The Manzanillo complex, featuring a natural gas terminal and a combined-cycle plant, is designed to provide long-term stability to the national grid. For a project of this magnitude, her legal background and experience in public-private partnerships offer the necessary framework to handle the regulatory and technical hurdles inherent in the energy sector.

From airports to energy: a proven track record

Before taking this role, Infante spent years at the helm of Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (AERODOM – VINCI Airports). Her tenure there was defined by substantial achievements, including the successful negotiation of concession extensions and the design of complex financial structures to upgrade national infrastructure. This specific expertise in managing essential public assets under private efficiency models is exactly what the Manzanillo consortium seeks to replicate.

This transition also underscores a significant trend in the region: the rise of female leadership in traditionally male-dominated industrial sectors. By securing a professional with such a solid reputation, Manzanillo Gas & Power gains a leader capable of building consensus among diverse stakeholders. Her management philosophy, rooted in transparency and process optimization, is expected to set a new standard for corporate governance within the organization.

The strategic importance of this appointment lies in Infante’s ability to ensure that technical timelines are met without compromising fiscal or operational integrity. Her deep understanding of large-scale logistics and contract management provides the consortium with an immediate edge. The goal is clear: to transform the plant into a benchmark for best practices that will drive economic development throughout the northwestern region of the Dominican Republic.

Ultimately, placing a seasoned executive at the forefront of such a critical energy hub reflects a high level of institutional maturity. As Manzanillo Gas & Power enters its definitive operational phase, the market views Infante’s leadership as a guarantee of stability. Her track record suggests that the success of this infrastructure will be built on the same analytical precision and professional rigor that have defined her career to date.