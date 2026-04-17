Abinader announces fuel prices will remain unchanged this week

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced that the government is continuing meetings with key productive sectors to reach agreements that help cushion the impact of the global crisis on essential goods, particularly those linked to hydrocarbons. As an immediate measure, he confirmed that fuel prices will remain unchanged for the current week.

The president explained that these working groups will meet regularly, with the next session scheduled in about two weeks. The goal is to prevent rising international costs from being fully transferred to consumers, with a focus on protecting the most vulnerable populations. Authorities are also planning bilateral meetings with specific sectors where price increases have been detected to explore control mechanisms.

The meeting brought together major business and industry representatives, including National Council of Private Enterprise (CONEP), Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD), National Organization of Commercial Entrepreneurs (ONEC), National Union of Economic Supermarkets (UNASE), and Agricultural Business Board (JAD), as part of ongoing efforts to maintain stability in food, goods, and service prices amid sustained international pressure on oil markets.