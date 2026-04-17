Abinader inaugurates Renacer Plant, Caribbean’s first food-grade recycled PET facility

San Pedro de Macorís.- President Luis Abinader inaugurated the Renacer Plant, the first facility in the Caribbean dedicated to producing food-grade recycled PET resin. Located in the Quisqueya Free Zone in San Pedro de Macorís, the project—developed through an alliance between Diesco and Invema—will transform millions of plastic bottles into reusable raw material, marking a major step forward for the country’s circular economy.

With an investment exceeding RD$3 billion, the plant can process over 124 million bottles annually and generate more than 500 direct jobs and up to 5,000 indirect jobs. Authorities highlighted that the initiative strengthens the recycling value chain, reduces dependence on imports, and opens new export opportunities, while also contributing to environmental sustainability by cutting thousands of tons of CO₂ emissions each year.

Officials and business leaders emphasized that the project reflects growing investor confidence in the Dominican Republic and showcases effective public-private collaboration. In addition to its industrial impact, the plant will support community development through training programs, a medical dispensary, and an educational recycling museum, positioning San Pedro de Macorís as a regional hub for innovation and sustainable industry.