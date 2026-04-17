EMPRO businesswomen drive economic growth and job creation in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Empresarias Progresando (EMPRO) program, implemented in the Dominican Republic by INCAE Business School, has shown strong results in boosting women-led businesses, according to an evaluation conducted six months after completion. Out of 532 applicants, 49 entrepreneurs completed the program, which included training phases and a week of in-person instruction in Costa Rica, leading to notable improvements in business growth, job creation, digital adoption, and access to financing.

Participants reported significant economic gains, with average monthly sales nearly tripling and employment rising by 80%, generating around 450 new jobs. Additionally, 82% of the entrepreneurs developed new business opportunities, mainly through new products and services. The initiative, supported by Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, the PriceSmart Foundation, and Banco BHD, highlights the impact of investing in female leadership as a driver of competitiveness and sustainable economic development.

The program also accelerated digital and financial inclusion. While 22% of participants initially did not use digital tools, all had adopted them by the end of the program. Meanwhile, 69% accessed financing—nearly half through bank loans, many via Banco BHD—while a significant number improved their financial management, reflecting stronger business capacity and long-term growth potential.