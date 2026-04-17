Dominican delegation studies U.S. aviation technology at SUN ’n FUN
Orlando.- A delegation from the Dominican Republic’s Airport Department visited the aviation unit of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando during the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo 2026. The technical tour was led by Dominican pilot Fenris Plácido, whose career in the unit highlights Dominican talent abroad.
During the visit, officials observed advanced aerial surveillance technologies, including high-precision camera systems and modern helicopters used for security, rescue, and emergency response operations. The delegation also learned about operational protocols that enable fast and coordinated action in critical situations.
Authorities said the exchange supports efforts to adopt best practices and strengthen aviation development in the Dominican Republic, while showcasing the global impact of Dominican professionals in the aeronautical sector.