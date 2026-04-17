Dominican government denies links to Spain’s “Koldo Case” companies
Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government stated it has not signed contracts or conducted purchases with companies linked to the Koldo case since August 16, 2020, distancing itself from reports published in Spanish media.
Authorities clarified that no agreements were made with firms mentioned in the investigation—including Pronalab, Modular HV Corp, Reusa, GSI Dominicana, Bali, Megalab Eurofino, and Eurofins Histolog—despite allegations that suspects attempted to do business with the Dominican Republic during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an official statement, the government emphasized that the current administration maintains no commercial or contractual relationships with these entities in public procurement processes. The clarification seeks to reinforce transparency and accountability, amid ongoing scrutiny of the Koldo case in Spain, which involves alleged irregularities in pandemic-related contracts.