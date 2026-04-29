Punta Cana International Airport ranked best airport in Central America and Caribbean

Punta Cana.- Punta Cana International Airport was named the best airport in Central America and the Caribbean in the 2026 edition of the World Airport Awards, organized by Skytrax. The recognition also placed the Dominican terminal among the world’s top 100 airports for the first time and earned it a four-star certification.

The distinction followed major upgrades to Terminal B, supported by a US$90 million investment aimed at expanding operational capacity and improving passenger comfort. According to Skytrax, these improvements contributed to stronger traveler satisfaction and reinforced the airport’s position as a leading Caribbean hub.

In 2025, the airport handled more than 11 million passengers, marking nearly 10% growth compared to the previous year, while flight operations increased to more than 35,000. The terminal currently connects travelers to 81 destinations across 26 countries and offers amenities such as VIP lounges and premium services. Regional rankings also placed Juan Santamaría International Airport second and Tocumen International Airport third among the best airports in Central America and the Caribbean.