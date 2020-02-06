US House of Representatives recognize Dominican Consul in NY

New York.- The House of Representatives of the United States on Wednesday recognized Dominican Consul General in this city, Carlos Castillo for his work in favor of the community under his jurisdiction, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, home to over a million of his countrymen.

To mark Dominican Heritage month US 13th District congressman for New York, Adriano Espaillat delivered a speech to recognize Castillo at the Woolly Mammoth Theater.

“I had problems when I talk about him that he has been the best Dominican consul who has passed through New York.”