Santo Domingo.- Dominican racer Indiana Muñoz, 29, died after an accident during a SuperBike competiton held Sun. at the Autodromo Internacional de Goiania Ayrton Senna, in Brazil, the event organizers affirmed Monday.

Munñoz, born in the Dominican Republic but based in Brazil, where she has carried out most of her sports career, fell during the Goiás Superbike opening heat in the 600cc category, the race organizers said.