Dominican virtuosa presents a US$6.0M violin

Santo Domingo.- Few artists around the world have had the opportunity to get their hands on Stradivarius violins, valued at millions of dollars, but one of us, Aisha Syed, has done it, and on several occasions.

On this occasion, the artist will play an instrument valued at 6 million dollars, and it will be the first time that Dominicans will be able to enjoy the sound of her on Quitican soil.

And they will do so within the framework of the third concert of the Symphonic Season 2021, organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Dominican Republic, which will take place the night of this September 15 at the Eduardo Brito National Theater.