Ramón Orlando Valoy performs historic concert in Russia

Moscow.- Maestro Ramón Orlando Valoy faced one of the most significant challenges of his career when he performed for the first time in Russia, a country renowned for its rich musical tradition. He took the stage with the prestigious Moscow Conservatory Symphony Orchestra at the iconic PI Tchaikovsky Concert Hall of the Moscow State Conservatory.

The concert, a groundbreaking fusion of merengue and symphonic music, celebrated the musical culture of the Dominican Republic and aimed to strengthen cultural ties between the two nations. “Merengue Sinfónico,” a project led by Valoy, combines the lively Caribbean rhythm with the elegance of classical music, showcasing Valoy’s compositions and arrangements.

As a special guest, Valoy not only performed some of his pieces on piano but also arranged the merengue songs for an ensemble of 77 Russian musicians and six Dominicans, making it a truly international collaboration.