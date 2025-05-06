Zoe Saldaña shines at 2025 Met Gala

New York.- Dominican actress Zoe Saldaña turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala with a daring and stylish transformation, showcasing a sleek micro bob with bangs—her shortest haircut in years. Her look aligned perfectly with this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Saldaña wore an elegant Chloé gown featuring a backless black corset, long sleeves, and a shimmering white skirt accented by buttons and a thigh-high slit. A dramatic bow and black-and-white Oxford shoes added a bold, modern edge to her ensemble.

Making her eighth Met Gala appearance, Saldaña reaffirmed her fashion icon status after a standout year in film, including her award-winning role in Emilia Perez, which earned her a Golden Globe and her first Oscar.