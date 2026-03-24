Frank Rainieri and his wife honored with Queen Sofía Award

Miami.- Dominican entrepreneurs Frank Rainieri and Haydée Kuret de Rainieri were awarded the Queen Sofía Award for Excellence, a distinction granted by Queen Sofía.

The ceremony, held at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, recognized the couple’s business trajectory and social commitment, highlighting their role in transforming Punta Cana into a world-class tourism destination and a benchmark for sustainable development.

The award, presented by the Queen Sofía Spanish Institute, underscored the Rainieri family’s contribution to elevating the Caribbean’s global profile and strengthening ties between the United States, Spain, and Latin America.

During the event, businessman Jorge M. Pérez and Darlene Pérez were also honored for their impact on the civic and cultural development of South Florida and their support of artistic exchange between Spain and the United States.

The Queen Sofía Awards have previously recognized prominent figures such as Bill Clinton, Plácido Domingo, Penélope Cruz, Mario Vargas Llosa, Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan, José Andrés, and Gustavo Dudamel.