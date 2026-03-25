First Lady Raquel Arbaje promotes digital education at Global Coalition

Washington, D.C.- First Lady Raquel Arbaje participated in the launch of the Global Coalition “Let’s Build the Future Together,” an initiative promoted by Melania Trump and the U.S. State Department to address challenges facing children in the digital age.

Speaking at the Educational Technology Tools (EdTech) session, Arbaje highlighted the Dominican Republic’s progress in integrating technology into its education system through a competency-based curriculum focused on critical thinking, problem-solving, and digital skills. She also underscored initiatives under the National Digital Education Strategy, including programs in educational robotics and English training, which have reached hundreds of thousands of students.

Arbaje emphasized the country’s commitment to preparing future generations through its Digital Agenda 2030, aimed at fostering responsible digital citizenship. She expressed confidence that the global coalition will promote innovative teaching practices and strengthen international collaboration to improve education and online safety for children worldwide.