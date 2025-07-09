ABA announces expanded second edition of exclusive Golf Cup in Cap Cana

Cap Cana.- The Association of Multiple Banks of the Dominican Republic (ABA) has announced the second edition of its prestigious ABA Golf Cup, set to take place on September 12 and 13 at the renowned Punta Espada Golf Course in Cap Cana, La Altagracia. Building on the success of its inaugural tournament, this year’s event will double in scale, welcoming over 240 participants from the Dominican Republic, Latin America, and the United States.

According to ABA, the event is designed to foster high-level networking in a sophisticated and relaxed environment, blending a shared love for golf with opportunities to build professional relationships in one of the Caribbean’s premier destinations.

Participants will compete in a pairs scramble format across three categories, with special prizes and exclusive amenities included. The tournament, organized in collaboration with Golf View, promises a full social agenda featuring live music, gourmet dining, a welcome cocktail reception, and a vibrant closing party—all set against the backdrop of the Jack Nicklaus-designed course.

The ABA emphasized that the Golf Cup has become the most significant and exclusive gathering for the Dominican banking sector, now expanding its reach internationally.