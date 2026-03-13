Dominican Republic reopens iconic Teeth of the Dog Golf Course at Casa de Campo after $15M restoration

La Romana.- Luis Abinader attended the official reopening of the iconic Teeth of the Dog at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas after an 11-month, US$15 million restoration aimed at preserving one of the world’s most famous golf courses.

The renovation marks the most significant upgrade since the course opened in 1971 and reinforces the Dominican Republic’s position as a leading luxury golf destination in the Caribbean. Resort president Andrés Pichardo said the project focused on maintaining the original vision of legendary golf course architect Pete Dye while ensuring the course can be enjoyed by future generations.

José Fanjul Jr. of Central Romana Corporation highlighted the importance of the investment for tourism development in Dominican Republic. Authorities, including Tourism Minister David Collado, said projects of this scale strengthen the country’s high-end tourism offerings and global competitiveness.

The restoration, led by Jerry Pate Design, included the reconstruction of greens, bunkers, tees and fairways, upgraded drainage and irrigation systems, and new cart paths. The course was reseeded with Dynasty Paspalum grass, ideal for coastal conditions.

Engineers also implemented coastal protection measures to preserve the famous “Heaven 7” holes overlooking the Caribbean Sea, widely considered among the most spectacular oceanfront golf holes in the world.