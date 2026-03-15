Where to watch the World Baseball Classic Dominican Republic vs. USA on giant screens in Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo Square, located at the intersection of George Washington Avenue and Abraham Lincoln Avenue

Carolina Mejía and Panorama Media Group announced that they will be showing the World Baseball Classic game between the Dominican Republic and the United States on giant screens in Plaza Santo Domingo starting at 8:00 p.m.

This is a continuation of the alliance that delighted thousands of Dominicans in the first two broadcasts, during the games against Venezuela and South Korea.

Santo Domingo Square, located at George Washington Avenue and Abraham Lincoln, has been the epicenter of enjoyment for the capital’s residents during two historic days when the Dominican team has emerged victorious.

For this purpose, the National District Mayor’s Office has not only set up giant screens and chairs, but also restrooms, food and beverage stands, and a comprehensive security operation in coordination with various military branches. The agreement with Panorama Media Group, the official broadcasting platform for this sporting event, has also been vital.

The semifinal match will determine which team will compete for the title in the final next Tuesday. The Venezuelan team boasts a perfect 5-0 record, while the Americans suffered a defeat against Italy but won their other four matches.

Before Friday’s game, images of Geraldo Perdomo, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Pedro Martínez thanking Carolina for these broadcasts and urging the public to enjoy themselves on the boardwalk went viral.

The impact of Carolina Mejía’s initiative to bring joy to the capital’s residents with these World Baseball Classic matches has been so profound that other municipalities have already replicated it in their districts.