Collado, on the hunt for American tourism: promotes the country to 200 travel agencies

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, presented the Dominican Republic destination to more than 200 travel agencies and tour operators from New York in an event held at the Light House of the Chelsea Piers in Manhattan.

Collado stressed that the Dominican Republic is the number 1 country in the world in terms of tourism recovery and explained that this is due to compliance with the health protocols carried out in airports and hotels to keep the issue of Covid-19 under control.

“In our administration we have not rested since we took office to be able to guarantee a recovery of tourism taking care of the health of all collaborators and tourists, that is why our country is the only one in which 100% of the personnel of the tourism industry is 100% vaccinated and now we will begin a campaign to apply the third dose, so, the safest destination that their agencies can offer is the Dominican Republic,” he said.

He stressed that the nation became the destination par excellence of the region for the film industry during the pandemic precisely because of the security guarantees offered by the country and thanked travel agencies and tour operators for the support they provide to the country.

“Thank you because with every flight or with every room you sell from the Dominican Republic you are helping a family, that’s why for us it is so important to work hand in hand with all of you; the large, medium and small agencies, which are the strategic partners that allow us to place our country within the favorite destinations of the Americans,” said the minister.

The Dominican Consul General attended the event in NY, Eligio Jáquez, and representatives of the principal North American airlines that fly to the country, such as American Airlines, JetBlue, and Delta.

In addition, the Technical Deputy Minister of Tourism, Jacqueline Mora, participated, detailed the recovery indicators in terms of hotel occupancy and arrival of tourists, and presented the projection of tourist arrivals where for December and January, the largest in history is expected for the Dominican Republic.

During the activity, very striking and modern videos were presented that showed the attributes of the main tourist destinations in the country, such as Punta Cana, Bávaro, La Romana, Bayahibe, Santo Domingo, Samaná, and Puerto Plata.