More protection for the Bani Dunes

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of the Environment reported that it instructed the National Environmental Protection Service (Senpa) to strengthen surveillance of the natural monument Las Dunas de las Calderas or Dunas de Baní, to prevent the occurrence of any environmental crime.

Through a letter sent to Diario Libre, the entity maintained that the measure was taken due to the Ministry’s commitment “to the protection, care and preservation of natural resources.”

The institution added that after the complaint of a new extraction attempt in the dunes, a team made up of technicians from the Ministry with Senpa was commissioned to confirm the status of the monument.