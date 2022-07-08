Dominican Republic breaks record in tourist arrivals

The Dominican Republic remains in vogue for tourists, even breaking its historical records regarding foreign visitor arrivals. This increase in the flow of travelers in the country is also reflected in more excellent air connectivity, with new projects of local and international airlines, making the DR now linked to major emerging destinations.

According to the most recent Mitur statistics on arrivals, in June, the DR attracted a total of 644,861 tourists, a figure that represents 9.9% more than that obtained in the same period of 2018 and 9.8% higher than that of 2019.

The above is evidence that the strategy of the public-private sectors to boost tourism is yielding excellent results, allowing the country to surpass the 2018 arrivals figures, the best year in the history of Dominican tourism to attract foreign visitors.

Cumulatively, the first semester has closed with blue numbers for Quisqueya tourism; a total of 3,547,142 tourists visited the DR as of June 2022. All this makes it possible to project a great year-end in arrivals for the leading tourist destination in the Caribbean.

Of course, to continue to push the so-called industry without chimneys, the government must increase the amount allocated to the international promotion of tourism, as countries that depend much less than the DR on tourism have larger budgets in this regard.