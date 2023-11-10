Lopesan promotes its megahotel in Bávaro at the World Travel Market in London

Lopesan Hotel Group is actively participating in the World Travel Market (WTM) with a focus on analyzing new challenges and opportunities presented by the United Kingdom, as it has become the most significant source market for Gran Canaria this year. The group is highlighting its commitment to sustainable development, green policies, service excellence, and internationalization efforts, especially its work in the Dominican Republic and the ongoing second phase of the Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino.

Lopesan Hotel Group is showcasing its avant-garde all-inclusive concept, which has already gained popularity with North American visitors and is poised to attract European travelers to the Caribbean. The WTM provides an ideal platform for Lopesan Hotel Management to establish itself as a leading name in third-party property marketing and management, with the success of the Eden Beach Resort & Spa, Lopesan Collection Hotel, Thailand, since LHM took over its management in June 2022.

The event also offers an opportunity for discussions with partners from various markets, including Germany, other European countries, the United States, and Canada. Lopesan Hotel Group’s complementary offerings, such as its golf courses (Meloneras Golf by Lopesan, Maspalomas Golf, and ANFI Tauro Golf), wellness centers (Om Spa Costa Meloneras and Om Thalasso Villa del Conde by Lopesan), play a pivotal role in attracting potential clients.