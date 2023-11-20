Adompretur postpones Epifanio Lantigua National Tourism Journalism Award 2023

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Association of Tourism Press (Adompretur) announced that the ceremony of the National Tourism Journalism Award Epifanio Lantigua 2023, scheduled for this Tuesday, November 21, has been postponed due to the passage of the atmospheric disturbance through the Dominican territory.

The president of Adompretur, Yenny Polanco Lovera, said that “Adompretur is an institution in solidarity and coherent with what is happening in our country. For this reason, the board of directors, past presidents and members of the jury agreed to hold the award ceremony on a new date to be announced soon.”

“We sympathize with the families of the victims, as well as with all our Dominican brothers and sisters who are victims today due to the devastation caused by this climatic phenomenon,” said Polanco Lovera.

She also pointed out that for Adompretur it is important to guarantee the safety of the participants, sponsors and special guests who were invited to attend the awards ceremony, which recognizes good tourism journalism.

The board of directors is made up of Yenny Polanco Lovera, president; Salvador Batista, vice-president; Cristian Mota, secretary general; Mayra De Peña, director of Finance; José Alberto Selmo, director of Institutional Relations; Juan de Dios Valentín, Regional Affairs; Amelia Reyes, Training; Carmen Bretón, Communication and Public Relations; José Ramón Torres, Culture and Tourism; Cristina Rosario, Events; and Cynthia Martínez, Marketing.

Dominican Today, finalist in the Digital Press category

Online newspaper Dominican Today is a finalist in the Digital Press category thanks to the article “Short stature Dominicans: How to vacation in a non-inclusive environment?”, by journalist Adrian R. Morales, who, based on the testimony of a short Dominican woman (Rocío Stephani de Jesús Durán), brings to the forefront a highly sensitive issue such as the inclusion of people with disabilities, especially those living with dwarfism, in the tourism sector.

It is a subject that is in line with the criteria defended by veteran journalist –and member of the jury– Tony Pérez, when he stated: “The best contribution that a well-trained and ethical journalist can make to the development of the social phenomenon of tourism is to present complete stories, technically correct, without publicity masks and with a constructive critical view” (ElCorreo.Do, November 2022.).