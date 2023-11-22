Living the Noom, new sustainable tourism project in Miches

Santo Domingo.- The innovative tourism project “Living the Noom,” developed by the NX6 Group, is set to be a highlight at an upcoming conference in the Dominican Republic. This project, pioneering the “nature included” concept, will be presented on Thursday, November 23, in the Kennedy Room of the Real InterContinental hotel. It is part of the larger Maralda megaproject in Miches, Dominican Republic, and is expected to influence future developments in the area.

Architects Rubén Pedrajo Canseco and Víctor Sanz Pont will lead the conference titled “Sustainable architecture for the development of new tourist centers.” They aim to discuss innovative strategies for building sustainable environments, drawing from their successful experiences in Cancún and Tulum, Mexico. The conference targets leaders, business professionals, and enthusiasts in design, architecture, and tourism development.

The focus will be on sharing sustainable architectural practices and the vision of creating projects in harmony with nature. The speakers will delve into topics such as green technologies, efficient resource use, energy efficiency, and designing living spaces that coexist with the environment.

Pedrajo Canseco describes “Living the Noom” as an organic, visionary concept promoting well-being and a radical approach to natural living, echoing tribal and community origins. Sanz Pont emphasizes the importance of sustainable architecture for future generations, advocating for a balance between innovation, value, and legacy in real estate projects.

The event is designed to raise awareness about the importance of sustainable real estate projects and provide a platform for knowledge exchange and networking among professionals dedicated to sustainable tourism development. It represents a significant step in promoting environmentally conscious approaches in the tourism industry.