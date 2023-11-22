National Botanical Garden announces arrival of electric train

Santo Domingo.- As part of Triangular Cooperation between Costa Rica, Germany and the Dominican Republic, the project “Strengthening of Institutional Capacities for the Promotion of Electric Mobility” is being carried out successfully.

Financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), through the Regional Fund for Triangular Cooperation of the GIZ, the pilot project includes the acquisition of an electric train without rails at the Dr. Rafael M. Moscoso National Botanical Garden (JBN).

The pilot project seeks to replace the polluting diesel trains used for guided tours at the Garden with a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative, and was made possible thanks to the dedication of the project partners in the process of procurement, installation and operation of the train.

The Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development (MEPyD) and JBN staff provided continuous support in coordination and follow-up. The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) contributed with its technical expertise in electric mobility, assisting the GIZ technical team in the elaboration of the terms of reference for the procurement and purchase of the train.

In addition, the Institute for Professional Technical Training (Infotep) played a crucial role in training 20 technicians, including operators and maintenance technicians of the National Botanical Garden’s trains, on electric vehicles to ensure the optimal operation of the new train.

EDESUR Dominicana, together with these personnel, carried out the installation work of the electric train charger. The JBN thanked the partners for their dedication and joint efforts that made possible the realization of this significant project for the citizens and the promotion of sustainable mobility.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the JBN Auditorium and was attended by the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Santo Domingo, Maike Friedrichsen; the Costa Rican Ambassador, Edwin Chinchilla; the General Director of the National Botanical Garden, Pedro Nolasco; the Director of Regulation and Energy Purchasing of EDESUR Dominicana, Jhony Cabrera; and the Director of Bilateral Cooperation of the MEPyD, Clara Aquino, as well as other representatives of the Triangular Cooperation, partners involved, managers and members of the JBN Volunteers.