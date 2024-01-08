Saymon Díaz praises Dominican Government for boosting Pedernales tourism

Santo Domingo.- Entertainment entrepreneur Saymon Díaz expressed his congratulations to the Dominican government for the significant milestone achieved with the arrival of the first cruise ship at Puerto Cabo Rojo, marking the beginning of Pedernales’ tourism development. Díaz, known for his role in the entertainment industry and as president of SD Concerts, recognized the potential of Pedernales, particularly highlighting the positive impact of the upcoming construction of the Airport in Cabo Rojo, set to begin in March.

Díaz emphasized the dynamism that this development will bring to the economy of Pedernales, with an enhanced range of tourist offerings. Furthermore, he revealed plans for potentially constructing an amphitheater with a capacity of five thousand people, aiming to enrich the entertainment options available to visitors.

He lauded the efforts of President Luis Abinader, the Public-Private Alliance Directorate, and the Ministry of Tourism, noting the impressive speed at which the cruise ship arrived as per the announcement. The establishment of the airport, coupled with a diverse range of tourist activities and attractions like Bahía de las Águilas, is expected to significantly energize the area.

Díaz described the tourism development in Pedernales as unstoppable and expressed admiration for the organization and focus on sustainability that are driving this growth. He sees no possibility of failure in these endeavors, given the strategic approach being taken.

Additionally, Díaz commented on the Dominican Republic’s successful tourism year in 2023, reaching 10 million visitors. He shared his vision to make Punta Cana’s tourism offerings even more attractive, planning a series of events to draw more tourists to the region.

In conclusion, Saymon Díaz expressed optimism about the future, predicting that the coming years will be among the best for entertainment and tourism in the Dominican Republic. His plans include new tourist and entertainment projects, not just in Punta Cana but also in Santo Domingo, contributing to the country’s overall appeal as a tourist destination.