Miches emerging luxury and sustainable tourism destination in the Dominican Republic

Miches, DR.- Miches, a northeastern town in the Dominican Republic known for its fishing and agricultural roots, is now transforming into a hub for luxury and sustainable tourism. This shift is epitomized by Grupo Cisneros with its Tropicalia project, aligning with a growing trend of offering high-end destinations. The development is set to feature a Four Seasons-operated hotel, symbolizing this new phase of upscale tourism.

The first stage of the Tropicalia project, located along the stunning Playa Esmeralda, involves a hefty investment of over $200 million. This phase includes a 95-room hotel and 25 private residences, all owned by Cisneros Real Estate, while Four Seasons will manage the complex, slated for completion in early 2026. Future development plans include a Tom Doak-designed golf course.

This transformation comes as the Dominican Republic celebrates a milestone – the arrival of ten million tourists for the first time. Despite the global shutdown of tourism, the country has rebounded strongly, setting new records in foreign visits every month. In just the first ten months of a recent year, approximately 8.2 million vacationers arrived by air and sea, underscoring the need for diversifying tourism offerings.

Adriana Cisneros, CEO of Grupo Cisneros, emphasizes a strategic shift in focus from quantity to quality of tourists, aspiring to position the Dominican Republic as a premier luxury destination. Drawing inspiration from Costa Rica’s successful high-level ecotourism model, she suggests the introduction of more premium hotel chains to achieve this goal.

Grupo Cisneros’ journey in Miches began over two decades ago when they purchased land in the area, which was then only accessible through a challenging four-hour journey from Punta Cana. Initially, their interest in these lands was not commercial but driven by a love for the serene and isolated location.

The Cisneros family initially launched Estancia La Querencia, a sustainable agriculture project focusing on organic cocoa production. This project supports local farmers with year-round food and training, also supplying products to local markets. Additionally, the Tropicalia Foundation, established in 2008, focuses on educational initiatives, particularly for girls.

Miches’ evolution reflects a growing global trend of integrating ultra-luxury experiences with sustainability, a concept being led by Adriana Cisneros and Grupo Cisneros under the operation of the renowned Four Seasons. This development is set to redefine the Dominican Republic’s tourism landscape, marrying luxury with ecological sensitivity.