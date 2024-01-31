Dominican Republic welcomes Norwegian Sky as Home Port in La Romana

La Romana, DR.- The Norwegian Sky cruise ship has commenced operations as a Home Port in the Dominican Republic, setting sail from the La Romana tourist terminal and contributing to the Dominican Port Authority’s objective of establishing the country as a premier Cruise Hub in the region.

Jean Luis Rodríguez, the director of the Dominican Port Authority, expressed his excitement about the Dominican Republic becoming a favored port of call for Norwegian cruises departing from La Romana.

Rodríguez emphasized that “this achievement solidifies our status as a top-tier maritime destination, providing exceptional experiences to cruise visitors through the combination of La Romana’s beauty and the quality of service at our port, further enhancing the country’s maritime and tourism industries.”

The Norwegian Cruise Line’s renowned vessel, Norwegian Sky, part of one of the world’s leading cruise companies, will set sail from this tourist province, offering prices ranging from US$1,500.00 to US$1,900.00.

In the year 2024, the entity has scheduled five departures, starting from January 29 to February 12, 2024; the second departure from February 12 to 16, 2024; the third departure from February 26 to March 11, 2024; the fourth departure from March 11 to March 20, 2024, and the fifth departure from March 20 to April 1, 2024 (which coincides with the Easter period).

Norwegian Sky’s facilities are crafted to provide passengers with a cruise filled with entertainment, leisure, gastronomy, and relaxation.

Cruise Itinerary

The 12-day cruise departing from La Romana in January 2024 will include stops at Punta Cana (La Romana), Bonaire, Curacao, Aruba, Grenada, Kingstown, Barbados, Saint Lucia, Antigua, Saint Kitts, Saint Martin, and Tortola.

The 09-day cruise, taking place in March-April 2024 and departing from La Romana, will involve coastal navigation within the Dominican Republic, stopping at the tourist terminal of Cabo Rojo in the Province of Pedernales.

This route includes stops at Punta Cana (La Romana), Cabo Rojo (Pedernales), Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, Granada, Barbados, Saint Lucia, and Tortola.

The Port Authority highlighted that, owing to the diverse terminals in the Dominican Republic, the 9-day Norwegian Sky cruises will conduct coastal navigation in the country through the tourist terminals of La Romana in the Province of La Romana and Cabo Rojo in the Province of Pedernales (currently under construction).

The ship has previously made calls between La Romana, at the port of La Romana, and Amber Cove, located in the province of Puerto Plata, in partnership with Carnival Cruise Line.

About Norwegian Sky

Built in 1999 and renovated in 2019, the Norwegian Sky is 260 meters long, 33 meters wide, and features 13 decks with a diverse range of facilities for passengers to enjoy.