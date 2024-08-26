Real estate tourism drives economic growth in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Real estate tourism has significantly boosted economic growth in the Dominican Republic, with over $1,400 million in investments in the past five years, according to the Dominican Association of Real Estate Tourism Companies (ADETI). The sector has created more than 34,000 jobs and contributed to the development of 124,000 non-hotel accommodation rooms. ADETI manages 232.1 million square meters of land, with substantial investments in infrastructure.

ADETI emphasizes the importance of legal security and supportive public policies, such as Law 158-01, to continue attracting investment and maintaining the country’s status as a leading Caribbean destination. In the first half of 2024, the Ministry of Tourism approved 28 projects, including real estate, mixed-use, hotel, and recreational developments.